Vijay Deverakonda Calls <i>Ramayana</i> 'Giant Leap', Rashmika Mandanna's Note For Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres today. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, along with director Rishab Shetty, have now extended their wishes to the film's team.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Wishing the entire team of Ramayana the very best! May Ramayana create magic and work wonders at the box office and in everyone's hearts. Looking forward to experiencing this one!"

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star further added, "Ranbir, lots of love, and I'm looking forward to watching you as Lord Rama. Saaaaaai, sending you the biggest virtual hugs and lots of love! You as Sita, as I was telling you, are beautiful. Can't wait to watch you shine, love! @saipallavi.senthamarai. Yash sir, I have always loved and admired your body of work. Nimna Ravana aagi nimmanna nododikke tumba excited agiddini sir! @thenameisyash."

"And to @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @arrahman sir, and every single person who has poured their heart and soul into this ambitious vision, wishing you all the greatest success. @niteshtiwari22 sir, bringing a story as timeless and magnificent as Ramayana to life is no small feat. I can only imagine the amount of love, dedication and vision that has gone into creating this. To the entire cast, each one of you is going to bring something special to this beautiful story. Wishing you all the very best. May all your prayers and wishes come true."

Taking to X, Vijay wrote, "Wishing the entire team of #Ramayana a phenomenal release and a glorious victory! I truly believe this will be another giant leap for Indian cinema, taking our stories, culture and imagination to audiences across the world and making an impact on a global scale."

He added, "I have personally been very excited about the film and cannot wait to watch Ranbir, @Sai_Pallavi92 and @TheNameIsYash create magic on the big screen."

He concluded, "Big respect to @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @arrahman and @HansZimmer. May you all make history today!"

Kantara director Rishab Shetty wrote, "There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema!"

"My heartfelt wishes to @thenameisyash, #RanbirKapoor, @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @Sai_Pallavi92, @iamsunnydeol, @arrahman, @HansZimmer, @raviedubey, @Rakulpreet, @vivekoberoi, @AnupamPKher, @MsKajalAggarwal and the entire cast and crew of #Ramayana."

"Looking forward to witnessing this grand spectacle on the big screen. May #Ramayana create history and inspire generations!"

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Also Read: 'Was I Too Old?': Ranbir Kapoor, 44, On His Biggest Fear Before Taking On Ramayana