Alice Huang, the Chinese executive at the heart of Nvidia's recent scandal, was in contact with Beijing for more than a year during her affair with Jensen Huang, then the head of the world's leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips, according to a New York Times report. The woman, also known as Hunag Le, was in touch with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the report said, citing people with knowledge of intelligence.

That period reportedly overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Jensen Huang.

So far, neither Nvidia, Jensen Huang nor the Chinese embassy in Washington has commented on the report.

The later report followed another NYT report on how China's top espionage agency added overcoming Western barriers to technologies that President Xi Jinping sees as crucial to China's rise to its priorities this year.

What The Report Said

Per the newspaper's findings, US intelligence agencies have also found evidence that Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency.

Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in Nvidia chip sales. Her contacts with the Chinese spy agency were reportedly how US officials came to believe that the former Nvidia CEO was the target of an intelligence operation.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns it smuggled Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.

The new report comes as US officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month.

That October 29 article touched off a scandal that led to Jensen Huang's resignation two weeks later and a steep drop in Nvidia's stock price.

'Spygate Remains A Claim'

Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month the Justice Department had not yet concluded whether Alice Hunag was a Chinese spy. US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also reiterated the findings.

"Attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms Huang and her company, for various matters," Clayton told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "And I'm going to let that investigation play out."

The scandal has also prompted a deeper look at Washington's approach to export controls on China, with lawmakers from both parties questioning whether the Trump administration has been too lax on enforcement and regulation of the prized semiconductors.

The affair between the two itself is of less interest, Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, told NBC's "Meet the Press".

"I hope he had a good time," Kennedy said on Sunday. "It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy."