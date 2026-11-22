The US authorities are investigating whether Megaspeed, formerly Nvidia's largest client in south-east Asia, operated at the heart of a multi-billion-dollar underground trade that funneled restricted AI processors into China, the Financial Times (FT) reported in an exclusive investigative story.

The US is probing former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang from China, whose personal ties to former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang have drawn scrutiny. While some US officials suspect Alice Huang operated as a Chinese intelligence operative, a claim that Beijing has dismissed as a "smear", corporate records and trade data seen by FT linked her to a labyrinth of hundreds of shell companies, online gaming tycoons and an alleged Cambodian crime syndicate that bypassed the US' export curbs.

When Indonesian police raided a local Megaspeed subsidiary earlier this year, they found rows of empty server racks stripped of their graphics processing units (GPUs), Singapore's Straits Times reported.

Yet, between December 2024 and December 2025, a Malaysian subsidiary of Megaspeed called Speedmatrix imported $4.6 billion worth of hardware from a US-based server maker, according to ImportGenius trade data cited by the FT.

Unnamed sources told the publication that many of those advanced processors never stayed in south-east Asia but were routed across multiple borders over several weeks into China, selling for several times their retail value on the underground market.

The corporate pipeline supplying those racks began in March 2023, after the US placed Chinese server maker Inspur on its trade blacklist for allegedly helping the Chinese military. Inspur's partially owned subsidiary in San Jose, California, escaped the ban, rebranded itself as Aivres and continued buying from Nvidia as an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner after the chipmaker determined Aivres met compliance rules.

To buy Nvidia systems at scale, however, OEM partners must show that their end customers have three years of corporate records and are not majority-owned by Chinese nationals. Cut off from supplies, several of Inspur's Chinese clients turned to Century Huatong, a Chinese gaming giant whose executives made a plan to buy an offshore shell company and brand it as a "neocloud" provider, the FT found.

In 2023, Alice Huang acquired the Singapore unit of 7Road International, an offshore arm of a Shenzhen gaming firm backed by both she and her husband Kang Wei's fund, Hexi Investment. She renamed it Megaspeed.

With Hong Kong residency, fluent English and a clean corporate record, Alice Huang served as the "trusted" western-friendly face of the enterprise, growing so close to the Nvidia chief that some in China referred to her as "Jensen's personal assistant".

"Alice was chosen (to lead Megaspeed) because of the trust built over years," a source who had business dealings with her at the time told the FT.

Nvidia has since moved to cut off the entities.

"We placed Megaspeed and a subsidiary on our block list in 2025... we do not sell to them, and if one of our OEM customers identifies the company for any planned shipment, we do not approve the OEM sale," an Nvidia spokesperson told the FT, adding the company had also restricted sales to Aivres.

Megaspeed has previously maintained that it "conducts legitimate and lawful business".

Moving the hardware physically into China and laundering the proceeds needed a third channel, which was partly handled by Hu Xiaowei, whom the US authorities described as the "second-in-command" at the sanctioned Cambodia-based Prince Group, the FT reported.

Arrested in Japan earlier this year, Hu is accused by the US of running cyber scams, money laundering and smuggling rings, including moving contraband via private jets bought through Hong Kong aircraft leasing firms he founded.

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Filings reviewed by the FT tied Hu directly to Century Huatong as he had previously served as a director alongside Century Huatong chairman Wang Ji at a now-dissolved Ningxia firm. He also ran private servers for the viral game 'Legend of Mir' before moving to Cambodia around 2016.

"If you look at the people and entities involved in today's chip smuggling, lots of familiar names are from online gaming back in the day," a source told the FT. "Many of them developed 'grey' side businesses such as money laundering and already built the infrastructure onshore and offshore to move money and goods around."

Hanna Dohmen, a senior research analyst at Georgetown University's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology, told the FT that the US' curbs had inadvertently created a big financial incentive for rule-breakers.

"When there's a significant demand not met, you get smuggling. We need to be realistic about what export controls can achieve. It doesn't mean no US chip will make its way to China. When you put a lid on south-east Asia, would they not just go to other countries?" Dohmen told the FT.