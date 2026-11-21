Nvidia's rise to become one of the world's most valuable technology companies had put its co-founder Jensen Huang in the global spotlight. While Huang's personal life has been in headlines over his extramarital affairs, questions have also been raised about his management style and the way employees were treated.

A recent report by The New York Times has detailed allegations of public humiliation, personal attacks and threatening remarks made by Huang towards staff members over several years.

As per the report, Huang believed that financial rewards were no longer enough to motivate some employees as Nvidia's value increased and its workforce became wealthier. He reportedly told groups of subordinates that humiliation was the only way to push them to work harder.

More than a dozen current and former employees described his behaviour, while hundreds of pages of court records and other documents were also reviewed by the outlet. According to a witness cited by The New York Times, he told one executive that his mother should have aborted her pregnancy rather than give birth to him. He also threatened to tear off a subordinate's arms and use them to beat the person to death. In another instance, he told an employee he would rip open the top of their head and "pee on your brain."

Allegations Of Insults And Public Humiliation

The report described several instances in which Huang allegedly insulted employees in front of their colleagues. Some of the remarks included personal attacks and violent threats. One former employee recalled Huang making comments about ripping off someone's arms, while another account described a threat involving the top of an employee's head.

Huang reportedly defended this approach by saying that he wanted to push employees towards excellence. He once said, “I'd rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you.”

According to former employees, he often presented public criticism and humiliation as a way to improve performance and benefit the company.

Former HR Executive Raised Concerns

The report also highlights concerns raised by Michael Winston, Nvidia's former senior vice president of human resources. Winston joined the company in September 2004 and reportedly became concerned about the workplace environment soon after taking up the role.

At an off-site meeting in October 2004, attended by around 50 employees, Huang allegedly made violent remarks towards staff members. Winston later raised concerns with senior executives and warned that such behaviour could expose the company to legal action.

“I watched them helpless, as they were publicly humiliated, indeed tormented, for extended periods of time, by this lunatic!,” Winston said.

Winston said employees were “terrorised” by Huang's behaviour and asked him to intervene. When he raised the issue with senior executives, some dismissed his concerns.

He later confronted Huang, warning that his treatment of employees could lead to legal trouble. However, the then Nvidia CEO reportedly defended public humiliation as a "rite of passage". Winston was dismissed in November 2004 after being told that he was not a good fit for the company.

Another Legal Dispute In 2007

The NYT report also mentioned Stephen Pettigrew, a former Nvidia lawyer who sued the company in 2007. His claims included age discrimination and retaliation for reporting Winston's allegations of sexual harassment. Pettigrew said the situation had caused him severe stress and anxiety.

Nvidia denied wrongdoing and said Pettigrew had been dismissed because of poor performance.

A Culture Of Loyalty And Fear

Despite the allegations, several employees also described Huang as a supportive leader. Some employees admired Huang for his technical expertise, vision for the future of technology and strong understanding of business strategy.

Many employees credited him with offering personal support during difficult times. But some current and former employees said his management style created a workplace where people were afraid to disagree with him.