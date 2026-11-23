US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the Nvidia board's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, saying the US government "has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security".

Huang had resigned on November 12, days after the board of the world's premier computer chip-making company opened an investigation into reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort via an extramarital affair with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Trump said in a Truth Social post after his reinstatement on November 23 that the Attorney General "has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct".

Follow: Live updates on Nvidia's big decision on Jensen Huang

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in the post.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," Trump wrote.

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," he added. He further said that Nvidia "should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations".

According to a regulatory filing, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and director. The company said the board had received "input from senior levels of the United States government".

The crisis broke out at Nvidia on November 8, after reports tied Jensen Huang to Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed, who US intelligence officials said was working for China's spy agency. Megaspeed has said it "conducts legitimate and lawful business".

Five days after Jensen Huang resigned and CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO, on November 17 Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said the board "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO".

Trump, however, had said Huang "learned a big lesson" and that he "would certainly not mind" his return. Six days later, the board decided to reinstate him, saying it received "input from senior levels of the United States government".

What Next On Probes

On December 1 and 2, Jensen Huang is due to answer questions behind closed doors from three US House committees, including the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. The Justice Department and Commerce Department said on November 16 that they are running a criminal investigation into Megaspeed over potential export control violations. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is examining potential accounting issues at Nvidia, and California's attorney general subpoenaed the company on November 20.

By November 20, Nvidia had lost more than $2.7 trillion in market value since its October 6 record high, though its stock surged 30 per cent after the reinstatement.

Trump's Equation With Huang

In May 2026, Huang was on Trump's delegation to China. Trump's not been a Huang fan for long, though. In July 2025, recounting when he first heard of Jensen Huang, Trump said: "Who the hell is he? What's his name? His name is Jensen Huang of Nvidia. I said, 'What the hell is Nvidia?'" A month later, Trump said Huang had asked him to ease restrictions on high-tech H20 chip sales to China -- chips that aid top-level AI.

"And I said if I'm going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I'm giving you a release," Trump said. He said he had asked for 20 per cent of the revenue and that Huang haggled him down to 15 per cent.

In December last year, Trump posted on Truth Social that the US "will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China", with 25% of sales revenue going to the US government.

(With inputs by Reuters, AP)