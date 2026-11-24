Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew has sent a legal notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking an unconditional apology, clarification and correction over references to the freedom fighter in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, alleging that they amount to a "distorted portrayal" of his life and ideology.

The legal notice, issued by advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, alleging that they are factually inaccurate, historically misleading and prejudicial to the reputation and legacy of VD Savarkar.

The notice gives Sonia Gandhi 15 days from its receipt to comply with the demands. In the event of failure or refusal, Satyaki Savarkar may initiate "appropriate legal proceedings" and seek remedies before a competent court or authority, it states.

Read | Opinion | Sonia Gandhi, And The Weight Of The Things Left Unsaid

According to the notice, Satyaki Savarkar recently came across the book, authored by Sonia Gandhi and published by HarperCollins Publishers India, reportedly on November 10. He was disturbed by the statements and imputations concerning V D Savarkar, the notice states.

The notice objects to the following passage on page 201 of the book:

"While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers."

The notice also cites a passage on page 443, which reads:

"A contrary vision, articulated by Gandhiji's contemporary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the founder of the ideology known as Hindutva, views India as primarily a nation where Hindus are supreme - an outlook espoused by the RSS, the BJP, and their numerous affiliates across the country known collectively as the 'Sangh Parivar,' or 'Family of the RSS'."

Read | Narasimha Rao's Grandson Slams Sonia Gandhi For Omitting Ex-PM In Memoir

According to the notice, the statement on page 201 creates the impression that VD Savarkar was associated with, or responsible for, informing on Indian freedom fighters or collaborating with British authorities against them.

It categorically disputes this implication, arguing that it is unsupported by the historical context in which Savarkar's imprisonment, petitions and political activities must be examined.

The notice further points out that Savarkar underwent prolonged imprisonment and severe hardships under British colonial rule, including incarceration in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands.

It alleges that references to petitions submitted during his imprisonment, without examining the circumstances, historical background and surrounding events, present an incomplete and distorted account of his life and political struggle.

The notice also objects to the passage on page 443, arguing that it misrepresents Savarkar's political and ideological philosophy by portraying his vision of India as one in which Hindus are supreme.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde had also protested against the references to VD Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's book. Its leaders publicly tore pages from the book and demanded the removal of the disputed content.