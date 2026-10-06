Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Appointed Chief Of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff, taking charge of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Dixit, who holds the PVSM, AVSM, VM and VSM honours, is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He will take over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who retires on October 31, 2026.

He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College.

An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor, Air Marshal Dixit has logged over 3,500 hours of flying experience. He has commanded a Mirage 2000 squadron, a frontline fighter base in the Western sector, and a premier fighter training base.

He has also held key operational and strategic positions, including Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

Air Marshal Dixit took part in Operation Safed Sagar and Operation Rakshak during his career in the Air Force.