"Same Setup": German, French Air Chiefs Say Flying With Indian Air Force 'Feels Like Home'

Senior European air force officials who were part of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur said that flying with the Indian Air Force feels much like operating back home, crediting shared procedures and years of joint training.

Responding to NDTV at a press conference on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur on Saturday, officials from Germany and France said their crews saw little difference between missions over India's desert skies and those in Europe.

Lieutenant General Gunter Katz, Commander of the German Air Force Forces Command, said he had checked with his aircrew just two hours earlier.

"They said there's no difference," he said, describing the same setup, flow and procedures as at home.

General Stephane Groen, Inspector General of the French Armed Forces, said the commander of France's Rafale squadron gave him the same answer.

He credited the smooth running of multinational drills to bilateral exercises, noting that France holds many of them with the nations taking part.

Operation Sindoor in focus

Exercise Director Air Vice Marshal Raj Thakur said participating countries showed keen interest in 'Operation Sindoor'. The Indian Air Force briefed them on its role during subject matter expert exchanges, and the briefing was "very well received," he said.

India, after finding cross-border links to the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 last year, launched Operation Sindoor two weeks later and destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen. 'Sindoor', a Hindi word for vermilion, is a red powder that Hindu women put on the forehead as a sign of marriage.

US Air Force General Kevin Schneider, Commander of Pacific Air Forces, said he had spent a week with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and other senior IAF leaders. They discussed the operation and the value of learning from each other as security challenges evolve.

The second edition of Tarang Shakti brought together the Indian Air Force and air forces from seven countries, providing a platform for operational cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.

The exercise aims to improve coordination, share expertise and build trust.