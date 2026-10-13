Watch: Air Force Chief Flies Final Sortie In Tejas Ahead Of Retirement

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who is set to superannuate at the end of this month, has flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas, the force said on Monday.

In a post shared late at night on X, the Indian Air Force said the sortie flown during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station reflects the spirit of a fighter pilot who has always believed in leading from the front.

It also shared a video of his sortie and images of him flying alongside friendly foreign country aircraft and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team during the exercise. Singh retires on October 31.

"A FINAL FIGHTER SORTIE. A LIFETIME OF PASSION. At the controls of the indigenous Tejas, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, takes to the skies for his last fighter sortie — a defining moment in a distinguished career shaped by an abiding passion for flying and an unwavering commitment to serving the Nation," it posted.

"As one chapter draws to a close, the passion remains undiminished. The skies may mark the end of a flying chapter, but the mission of service to the Nation continues. Once a fighter pilot. Always a fighter pilot. #IndianAirForce #PowerInPartnership #Tejas #TarangShakti26," the force said.

Seven foreign nations are participating in the second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti at the Jodhpur Air Force Station from September 26 to October 12, with the US multi-role stealth fighter jet F-35 taking part in the multilateral air exercise for the first time. The seven foreign nations are the US, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

India showcased its prized air assets during the exercise, which aimed to exhibit the country's defence prowess and provide a platform to foster interoperability.

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