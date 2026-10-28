Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026 Out Soon: Expected Date, Steps To Check

The Indian Air Force is expected to announce the Agniveervayu Result 2026 for the STAR Phase-I online examination for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 soon. However, the result date has not been confirmed yet. According to a short notice issued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the result preparation process is underway, and the results will be announced in due course.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official recruitment website, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in, once the result link is activated.

Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results once they are announced:

Visit the official website, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in .

. Look for the STAR Phase-I examination result link for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027.

Click on the result link.

Enter the login details requested on the website.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the result or scorecard, if available.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should keep their login details ready and check the website regularly for updates.

What Happens After The Agniveervayu Result?

After the results are announced, shortlisted candidates should check the official website for updates on the next stage of recruitment. The Indian Air Force will share details about the further selection process, important dates and other requirements through official notices.

Candidates should read these instructions carefully and follow the given deadlines. Clearing the STAR Phase-I examination does not guarantee final selection, as candidates must also meet the eligibility criteria and complete the required stages of recruitment.