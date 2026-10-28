Video: From Indian Air Force To Air India, Pilot Signs Off After 40-Year Flying Career

After flying for over 40 years, Captain Daveshwar Sharma has taken his last flight. The Air India commander announced his retirement to passengers aboard a Mumbai to Delhi flight, leaving content creator Aatmaj Kapoor emotional. After landing, Aatmaj waited for the other passengers to disembark before approaching the captain to congratulate him.

He later shared the interaction on Instagram, along with a tribute to the pilot's long career.

Air India Captain's Last Announcement Goes Viral

Captain Sharma began his flying career with the Indian Air Force on August 8, 1983. He served in the force for over 20 years, becoming a wing commander and flying a variety of military aircraft.

In September 2004, he moved to commercial aviation and joined Air India as a Boeing 777 commander. He flew the airline's long-haul routes for years, carrying passengers between India and destinations around the world.

His career spanned more than 40 years, with over 25,000 successful flying hours. His final flight marked the end of a journey that began in the Indian Air Force and continued in commercial aviation.

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In the video, Captain Sharma can be heard telling passengers, "My first flight was on 8th August 1983, as I joined the Indian Air Force. I thank my crew, my colleagues, and my family."

The announcement moved Aatmaj, who admitted he became emotional listening to the captain speak about his career. In his Instagram caption, he wrote, "I was not ready for this after the flight."

Aatmaj Kapoor Meets The Captain After Landing

Once the passengers had left the aircraft, Aatmaj asked the crew if he could meet Captain Sharma. Recalling the interaction, he wrote, "Aur yeh sunkar main khud bhi emotional ho gaya. Toh jab sab log flight se nikal gaye, main crew se poochkar specially pilot se milne gaya."

The video even captures Aatmaj congratulating the captain. In his post, Aatmaj also wrote, "I hope this video reaches him because if this moment made me emotional, then I can't even imagine what it meant for him." He thanked Captain Sharma for his service and wished him well for retirement.

Captain Sharma's Daughter Reacts To The Video

Among the comments on the post was one from Nabhanya, who revealed that the captain as her father. She wrote, "Wow! Thanks for capturing it. It's my dad"

Other viewers joined in to congratulate Captain Sharma and thank him for his service. One person wrote, "Beautiful, such a proud moment for the captain." Another commented, "Thank you, Captain Sharma."

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A passenger who had flown with him shared their experience, writing, "One of the most amazing captains I have ever flown with, he is so kind!! Enjoy your retirement, Captain."

After more than two decades in the Indian Air Force and years commanding Air India flights, Captain Sharma has now completed his flying career.