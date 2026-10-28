"Will Blow Your Mind": A Sneak Peek Inside New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Before It Starts On October 30

Travelling from Delhi to Varanasi is set to become more comfortable with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between the cities. The semi-high-speed train has been approved by the Railway Board and is expected to start services soon. As interest around the launch of the train grows, a content creator has shared an inside look at the first-class coaches of the Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.



Influencer Akshay Malhotra has dropped a video of the coach, where he was left impressed by the facilities onboard the train.



A Look Inside The Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express



In the clip, Akshay points out the comfortable interiors that the first-class coupe has. The compartment has water bottle holders, charging points, reading lights, and window blinds. There is also a button to blur the window on the coach door and maintain privacy.



The cabins in the Sleeper train have interiors similar to the coupe. The steps to climb to the upper berths are made of non-slippery material. The berths are ergonomically designed with improved cushioning.



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Route, Timings And More



Currently, two Vande Bharat Chair Car trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi. The new train service will be maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR). The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Delhi and Varanasi runs six days a week, as per the Indian Express.



Train number 27421, which reaches Delhi, will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and reach its destination at 6:10 am the next day. The train will operate daily, except on Fridays.



Train number 27422 will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the following day. The service will run on all days, except Saturdays.



The Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper will cover 760 km in nine hours and 30 minutes. It will have 16 coaches with three classes of seats: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The semi-high-speed train will stop at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad en route.



The Vande Bharat coaches offer superior suspension, noise reduction, and an emergency talk-back system.



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