Sukhoi, Tejas, Kiran: PM Modi Witnesses Spectacular Air Show In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Indian Air Force's air show 'Wings over Ganges' at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and witnessed a display of aerial manoeuvres by the IAF's premier display teams.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi on the final day of the three-day air show held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

According to Air Force officials, the show features fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, indigenous Tejas and LCH Prachand, along with helicopter displays.

Three Kiran aircraft flew in a 'V' formation, creating a spectacle in the colours of the national flag, while Mi-17 helicopters carrying the tricolour participated in the Omkar formation.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team showcased precision flying and coordinated manoeuvres, while the Sarang helicopter display team enthralled spectators with its aerial stunts.

PM Modi's presence at the event generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, with large numbers of people gathering along the route from the police lines to Namo Ghat to welcome the prime minister.

BJP workers and local residents greeted PM Modi with rose petals, traditional musical performances and cultural programmes at designated points along the route.

These points, many of them with tents, were erected at the Police Lines main gate, Police Lines crossing, Yes Bank on Khajuri-Maqbool Alam Road, Hukulganj Tirumuhani, Chowkaghat wood market, City Railway Station, Gol Gadda crossing, the railway underpass and the CNG station near Namo Ghat.

People raised slogans of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram" as the prime minister stood on the footboard of his vehicle to acknowledge the crowds.

Spectators expressed pride at witnessing the air show in the prime minister's presence.

Divakar Singh, who attended the event, said it was a matter of great pride for Varanasi.

"It is a memorable experience to watch the Indian Air Force's air show at Namo Ghat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The spirituality of Kashi, combined with the might of fighter aircraft in the sky, fills us with pride," he said.

He added that the event would inspire children and young people to develop respect for the country and a spirit of national service.

Another spectator, Govind Pandey, said it was the first time he had witnessed an air show of this scale.

He said watching the event alongside PM Modi, who represents Varanasi in Parliament, had made the experience particularly memorable. Such displays could inspire young people to join the Indian Air Force, he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated a new garment manufacturing unit of Arvind Ltd in the Mirzamurad area of Varanasi.

Officials said the facility aims to promote industrial development in the region and strengthen India's textile and garment manufacturing sector. During the visit, the prime minister also interacted with around 300 women.

Officials said the new unit is expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly for women, and accelerate local economic activity.

The initiative is also expected to connect garments manufactured in Varanasi with international customers through access to global markets.

PM Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning and travelled by helicopter to Mirzamurad for the inauguration. He subsequently flew to the Police Lines before proceeding by road to Namo Ghat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)