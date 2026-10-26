Air Force Officer's Delhi House Looted, Jewellery Worth Rs 40 Lakh Stolen

Jewellery worth an estimated Rs 30 to 40 lakh was allegedly stolen by two men from an Indian Air Force officer's house in northwest Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Monday.

The theft took place around noon on October 7 in Sector 24 of Rohini, under the Begumpur police station area limits, when no family member was present, he said.

Warrant Officer Shamu Shide, who is posted in Jaipur, Rajasthan, said he had shifted to the house in Pocket 14 of Sector 24 around two months ago.

"On October 7, the CCTV footage showed two men arriving on a scooter and entering the premises around 12.06 pm. They stood downstairs and spoke to each other before one of them approached the house," he said.

The officer said the two men found the door locked and allegedly cut the lock with a tool before entering the house. They then went upstairs and took away gold and silver jewellery kept in a cupboard, he said.

"They threw the clothes out while searching the cupboard and took away the valuables. They were seen leaving the premises at around 2.12 pm," he said.

The suspects had covered their faces with black masks and helmets, making their identification difficult. Although one of them was seen removing his helmet, his face was not clearly visible in the footage, he added.

He said his two daughters were away at the time, while his wife had gone to a nearby area to get clothes stitched.

The stolen gold and silver jewellery was worth around Rs 35 to 40 lakh, while a small amount of cash, estimated at Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, may also have been taken, he said.

Police said that a case has been registered based on his complaint on October 7 and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused.

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