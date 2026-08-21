Thieves Smash Jaipur Trader's Car Window In Delhi, Steal Rs 2 Crore Jewellery

Jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore was allegedly stolen after thieves smashed the window of a jewellery trader's parked car in Delhi's Karol Bagh area and decamped with three bags and a suitcase, officials said.

The incident took place on August 19 when Kanhaiya Lal, a Jaipur-based jeweller and the owner of SKG Kundan Crafts, came to Delhi for marketing-related work.

According to a complaint filed with the police, Kanhaiya had arrived in Delhi on August 18 with his son Dhruv Soni and a staff member.

The trio was carrying three backpacks and a suitcase. The bags contained gold and diamond jewellery, a laptop and an Aadhaar card, while the suitcase contained clothes.

On August 19, the businessman met several jewellers at the M Block Market in Greater Kailash. Later, at around 4 pm, he reached Karol Bagh, officials said.

At about 5.30 pm, he parked his car on Arya Samaj Road, opposite a Canara Bank branch in Karol Bagh, they said.

Kanhaiya Lal, his son and the staff member left the bags and suitcase inside the car and went to a nearby Bikanervala restaurant, officials said.

When they returned at around 7.15 pm, they found the rear window of the car broken. The three bags and the suitcase kept inside the vehicle were also missing, they said.

The businessman informed the police and a team from the Karol Bagh police station reached the spot. Police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Two suspects wearing helmets and riding a bike were identified during investigation. Police subsequently traced the bike and detained its registered owner along with his two brothers for questioning, PTI citing a police officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, while efforts are underway to arrest the accused and recover the stolen jewellery, the official said.

