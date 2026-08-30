India, Uzbekistan Strike Long-Term Uranium Deal As PM Modi Wraps Key Visit

India secured what could turn out to be one of its most important nuclear energy wins in years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Sunday that India and Uzbekistan would establish a long-term uranium supply arrangement, a move expected to help keep India's nuclear power plans on track for the long haul. The announcement came after PM Modi met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium," PM Modi said, flagging it as one of the biggest takeaways from the talks.

That wasn't the only item on the agenda. India and Uzbekistan are also finalising three sister-city and sister-state agreements. PM Modi's message was simple: don't let these become another set of signed papers that go nowhere. He called for a clear roadmap so the partnerships deliver results on the ground.

Urban development came up too. Uzbekistan is currently building New Tashkent, effectively a brand-new city from scratch, and PM Modi pointed to Gujarat's GIFT City as a model worth studying. He also offered to host an Uzbek delegation to showcase the planning, technology and implementation behind the project.

For the First Time, Trade Tops $1 Billion

Mirziyoyev also shared some notable figures. He described India as a "reliable strategic partner" and said bilateral trade crossed the $1 billion mark last year for the first time. Joint ventures have also increased sevenfold compared to a few years ago.

Travel has become easier as well. There are now 14 direct flights a week connecting the two countries, according to Mirziyoyev.

There is a cultural dimension to the relationship, too. Mirziyoyev highlighted the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies, saying both have played an important role in strengthening people-to-people ties. Yoga, in particular, has gained popularity in Uzbekistan. The country has had a national Yoga Federation since 2018, and hosted a yoga festival in June that attracted participants from across the region.

And Here's the Part Travellers Will Like

Uzbekistan is set to remove visa requirements for Indian citizens for stays of up to 30 days. Mirziyoyev said the move would help boost tourism, business travel and broader people-to-people contact.

Taken together, the developments suggest the relationship has moved beyond symbolic gestures. More flights, more trade and easier travel point to growing engagement on multiple fronts.

India and Uzbekistan already cooperate in trade, investment, education, pharmaceuticals, IT and culture. Nuclear energy and city planning are the latest additions to that list. For India, Uzbekistan is emerging as an increasingly important partner in Central Asia.

PM Modi's visit to Tashkent concludes on August 30, after which he will travel to Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Judging by the progress made over the past two days, both sides appear serious about turning commitments into tangible outcomes, whether in uranium supplies or visa-free travel.