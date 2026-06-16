Revanth Reddy To Inaugurate Road Named After Trump In Hyderabad On June 23

The Revanth Reddy government in Telangana is is set to unveil 'Donald Trump Avenue' next week in Hyderabad. The government has proposed naming a key road near the US Consulate in Cyberabad after US President Donald Trump.

The road, located alongside the Consulate building will be officially inaugurated on June 23 at a diplomatic event expected to be attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Earlier in December 2025, Revanth Reddy had properd naming of road on POTUS ahead of US Independence Day celebrations on July 4 and now the government officials say the event will highlight the strong partnership between Telangana and the United States.

Sources in the chief minister's office said the decision is part of Telangana's broader effort to recognise global leaders and companies that played a role in transforming Hyderabad into a major technology and innovation hub.

"Donald Trump Avenue" was first announced ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit last year. At the time, the state government also proposed naming prominent roads after leading technology firms such as Google and Microsoft, acknowledging their contribution to Hyderabad's growth as a global IT destination.

The government believes the road naming initiative reflects Hyderabad's growing international profile and its close business ties with the United States. Over the past few years, the city has emerged as a preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), attracting major American companies and investments.

Several Fortune 500 firms, including Costco Wholesale, Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare, McDonald's and Nationwide, have established or announced technology centres in Hyderabad. Other major US companies such as Vanguard, US Bancorp, T-Mobile, LPL Financial and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have also expanded their presence in the city.

According to the Nasscom GCC Landscape Report 2026, Hyderabad accounted for nearly 50 per cent of all new Banking, Financial Services and Insurance GCCs set up in India during 2025, underlining its position as one of the country's fastest-growing business and technology hubs.

Officials expect the unveiling of Donald Trump Avenue to draw international attention and further strengthen Hyderabad's image as a global investment destination.