US Student, 21, Survives 8th-Floor Fall After Dancing On Couch Near Window: "Can't Believe I'm Alive"

A 21-year-old University of Georgia student is recovering in intensive care after falling from an eighth-floor window at an off-campus apartment complex in Athens, Georgia. Kristin Sargent, a senior studying finance and marketing at the university, survived the fall and is speaking with family and friends as she recovers from multiple injuries, New York Post reported.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE, officers were called to the Rambler Athens apartment complex on West Broad Street at around 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 26, after receiving a report that a student had fallen from an eighth-floor window.

First responders found Sargent on the ground near the complex's pool deck. Police said she appeared to have struck a metal bench during the fall. A cushion on the bench reportedly had blood on it, while part of the armrest was broken.

"I arrived and spoke with bystanders who advised that the female victim had been dancing on a couch or air mattress, which was near an open window and had apparently fallen through the screen and onto the ground below," Police Sgt. Erik Ellison wrote in a report.

She was conscious and alert when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police later interviewed Sargent and witnesses at the hospital. Officer Erik Ellison said the information gathered so far indicated that the incident was an accident and that Sargent was expected to survive.

Her father, Richard Sargent, said his daughter had suffered several serious injuries but described the family as fortunate that she survived the fall.

"She was talking to one of her friends and saying, 'Hey, I'm alive. I can't believe it," Richard told Channel 2 Action News

"She's a good fighter, and so she's going to be OK," he added.

Richard also said the incident happened after the University of Georgia football team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 41-13 on Saturday, suggesting that the post-game celebrations may have contributed to the festive atmosphere at the apartment complex. "I bet there was a lot of kids here who are 21 years old who were super happy," Richard said.

The apartment building has since reminded residents that its windows are fitted with safety limiters designed to restrict how far they can open. Residents were warned not to tamper with, remove, or disengage the devices.

The complex advised anyone with concerns about a window or its safety limiter to contact management.