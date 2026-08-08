'I Love Driving': Lady Cab Driver's Heartwarming Chat With Passenger Viral

A heartwarming exchange between a passenger and a female cab driver has gone viral on social media. In an Instagram video titled 'Highlight of my day,' a user named Aayushi Lahiri shared the delightful interaction where she was allotted a female cab driver named Shobhna after booking an Uber ride. During the journey, Lahiri got talking with Shobhna, who revealed how she got behind the wheel, in a field that is usually dominated by men.

"I got excited to meet you after seeing your name [in the app]" Lahiri told Shobhna after sitting inside the cab, adding: "So good to see a lady driver."

Quizzed about how long she had been working as a cab driver, Shobhna said that she started in June. As the conversation progressed, Shobhna also revealed that she was a single mother who worked as a bridal makeup artist.

However, since makeup gigs can be seasonal, Shobhna said she decided to start driving cabs to supplement her income and support her child.

"Our work is not regular. So I wanted to do something else. I did not want to sit at home, so I started this. This [driving] is my passion as well. I have been driving since I was 10 years old. I love driving," said Shobhna.

Lahiri, who also works as an actor where opportunities can be sparse, said she related to everything that Shobhna was telling. "The hard relate was so instant. I had no choice but to introduce myself," she said, before adding: "I am an actor."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | NIT Trichy Graduate Rejects Rs 40 Lakh Job Offer To Prepare For UPSC: 'He Went To Delhi'

'Left A Smile'

As the video went viral, social media users said they were inspired by Shobhna's story, adding that it was great to see women in this field as well.

"Women telling women stories," said one user while another added: "I am also a cab driver. It is so good to see a woman also doing this work."

A third commented: "Wow, this is great. Thank you for covering her story. Left a smile on my face. The way she spoke passionately about the love she has for driving was so inspiring."

A fourth said: "It's so beautiful to see two strong and beautiful souls having a conversation."