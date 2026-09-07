Influencer Reveals The Surprising Cost Of Using A Public Washroom In Switzerland

Don't you think we sometimes take so many things for granted simply because we have easy access to them? It could be something as basic as food, water or a roof over our heads, but there are also everyday conveniences we rarely stop to think about, like having access to a washroom when nature calls. But what if even a quick pee came with a price tag? Well, Switzerland might just make you think twice!

While the country is known for its breathtaking Alpine scenery, pristine lakes and picture-perfect landscapes, there's another rather surprising detail travellers may want to know about. Public washrooms can come at a cost, and one traveller's video perfectly captured the dilemma of having to pay for a seemingly basic necessity.

Influencer Soni Saloni shared a video highlighting the cost of using a public washroom in Switzerland, and her hilarious reaction has left the internet talking about it.

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She can be seen looking into the camera, and the text on the video reads, “No thanks I will rather hold my pee in Switzerland. 300 Rs per pee in Switzerland took me out.”

She went on to elaborate in the caption, “Who else wants to go to Switzerland now? I peed three times under the stress of peeing too much & lost Rs 1,000. Undoubtedly one of the most expensive places in the world.”

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Many users rushed to the comments section to share their take on this.

Disagreeing with this, someone wrote, “Actually most toilets in Switzerland are free and very clean! Only a few charge.”

Another user mentioned, “I know it expensive there. But it is like that in Germany, Italy and other European places as well. Honestly I will rather pay 1 euro or 2 euro and get clean and safe toilets.”

“Walk into a nice hotel confidently and then use their facilities, works like magic every single time,” a comment read.

Someone also wrote, “300 rs will be nothing in comparison to what you will have to pay when you go to the hospital to remove your bladder stones,” with a hint of sarcasm.

Have you ever experienced something like this while travelling anywhere else?