Indian May Soon Have Hydrogen Trains Running At 110 Kmph, Says Railway Official

Indian Railways is working to operate the country's first hydrogen-powered train at speeds of up to 110 kmph after successfully completing trials at 120 kmph, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said on Sunday.

“The operational speed of the hydrogen train has so far been kept at 75 kmph. However, trials have been completed for a speed of 120 kmph. After that, efforts are now underway to operate it at a maximum speed of 110 kmph,” Kumar told reporters in Indore.

The Railways is in discussions with various stakeholders to identify suitable routes for the proposed hydrogen-powered train. Alongside route selection, officials are also examining the technical requirements and infrastructure needed to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted supply of hydrogen fuel.

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On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train, which currently operates on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

Hydrogen fuel cell trains differ from conventional electric trains in the way they generate power. Instead of drawing electricity from overhead lines, they produce it onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour and heat released in the process.

Since the technology does not involve combustion or produce smoke and tailpipe carbon emissions, hydrogen-powered trains are being viewed as a cleaner alternative to diesel trains, particularly on routes that are yet to be electrified.

Satish also said that the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper express is already operational on the Howrah–Kamakhya route in Guwahati. Four additional Vande Bharat sleeper trains have also been completed and are likely to be formally inaugurated in the coming days. He added that the Railways is set to receive 11 more Vande Bharat sleeper trains this year.

The Simhastha festival is to be held in Ujjain in 2028, and the Railways is also preparing for the same.

According to Satish, the national transporter plans to operate between 100 and 125 special trains during the religious gathering. Infrastructure is also being strengthened to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival. He said steps were also being taken to address the problem of rats in trains, along with strengthening existing systems.

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He said artificial intelligence (AI) was being integrated with CCTV cameras to enhance security at railway stations and on trains.

On the Rs 18,500-crore Indore-Manmad railway line, Satish said land acquisition was progressing rapidly for the project, which was approved in the 2024-25 financial year.

The ambitious project is expected to be completed in four to five years, he said.

Satish, along with senior officials, reviewed several railway projects in and around Indore, including the construction of various rail lines, re-development of Indore railway station and other infrastructure works.