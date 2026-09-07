Viral Video: Vlogger Rides Harry Potter-Themed Train In California, Shows What It's Like Inside

Travel experiences can often turn an ordinary getaway into something truly memorable. For Harry Potter fans visiting California, a magical adventure awaits aboard a themed train that brings the wizarding world to life.
Content creator Melissa recently shared a glimpse inside the experience, showing what visitors can expect as they step onto the train and explore its immersive setting. Starting at Platform 9¾, the interactive journey promises to make fans feel as if they have stepped straight into the Harry Potter universe.
"All aboard the Hogwarts Express — This new Harry Potter train experience in California is only 1.5 hours from LA! You'll walk through Platform 9¾ and step into a magical world at Hogwarts. It's a full interactive theatrical adventure on a moving train," the influencer wrote on Instagram.
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The Harry Potter-themed train experience is being held at the Southern California Railway Museum. The immersive adventure takes place aboard a moving train and combines a theatrical performance with an interactive experience for visitors.
The attraction offers a live interactive show designed to transport travellers into the magical world of Harry Potter. Guests can also enjoy a round-trip ride aboard the moving train, along with several photo opportunities to capture memories from the experience. Fans can browse through a selection of official merchandise available at the venue and enjoy Butterbeer after the train ride.
Visitors can expect to spend around two hours at the attraction. This includes the pre-boarding activities, the moving train ride itself and the post-ride experience.
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Ticket Prices and Timing
Tickets must be purchased in advance through the official Harry Potter Train Adventure website. Standard tickets are priced at $82.25 for adults and $72.25 for children between the ages of 2 and 11. During peak periods, prices rise to $93.25 for adults and $83.25 for children.
Departure times vary depending on the date. Available departures include 12 pm, 2 pm, 4:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. The Harry Potter-themed train experience is available only until September 27. Those planning to visit should therefore check the available dates and book their tickets in advance.
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