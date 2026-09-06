Engine, 2 Coaches Of Delhi-Bound Mahananda Express Derail In Bihar

Three coaches of the Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed on the up line near Bihar's Arrah Railway Station on Sunday morning, triggering panic among railway officials and staff. However, no casualties or passenger injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The 15483 Alipurduar Junction-Delhi Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed on the up line, approximately 200 metres from platform number two. The train's engine, SLR, and H-1 bogie were reported to have derailed.

The incident caused widespread concern, and railway officials and staff immediately rushed to the spot and launched rescue, restoration and repair operations.

According to officials, the Mahananda Express had arrived at platform number two of Arrah railway station at 4.12 a.m. on its way to Delhi.

It has been reported that a technical problem during the operation of the train resulted in its signal shifting towards the Sasaram line.

The train subsequently moved ahead and derailed on the up line at a location approximately 200 metres away from the station.

After receiving information about the derailment, railway personnel immediately reached the site and began rescue and restoration work.

Teams worked to bring the affected coaches back into position and reassembled the three derailed units, including the engine, SLR, and H-1 coach.

Rail operations have been disrupted following the incident, with railway authorities working to assess the condition of the track and signal system before normal train movement can be restored.

A railway technical team has reached the site and is currently inspecting the track, signalling arrangements and other relevant railway infrastructure.

Officials are also investigating the circumstances that led to the signal shifting towards the Sasaram line and how the train subsequently proceeded in the wrong direction.

Railway authorities are working on a war footing to restore normal train operations and clear any disruption caused by the incident.

Officials and technical teams are assessing the situation at the site and undertaking the necessary restoration work.

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