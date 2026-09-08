Indian Traveller Gives Tour Of Russian Train, Internet Asks <i>"Train Mein Ye Sab Bhi Hota Hai?"</i>

Travel often gives people a chance to experience the everyday life of a new destination. From local food and culture to public transport, even a simple train journey can offer an interesting glimpse into how people live and travel in another country. An Indian traveller has shared a tour of a Russian train, offering viewers a look at its two-deck coaches, compartments and the facilities available onboard.

“Today I will tell you how trains are in Russia, so let's go with me,” the traveller said while beginning the tour. She first showed the lower deck of the train before making his way upstairs to explore the second level. “This is the second deck,” she said, pointing out the long lobby that runs through the coach. She also showed the separate compartments available for passengers and then gave viewers a look at his own seat.

The creator has also highlighted some of the facilities available on the train. “Here you have all the facilities like water, a kettle, a microwave and a vending machine,” she explains. The woman then shows the vending machine, which offers passengers different food and drink options. According to her, passengers can pay the officers onboard, who then provide the selected items from the machine.

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The train facilities impressed the viewers, who shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Train mein ye sab bhi hota hai kya?" Another added, "Sister, next time take me too." Someone else commented, "I also want to come Russia."

"There is Vande Bharat sleeper in India, see that too. Thank you,' remarked a viewer. A person wrote, "Kash India mein bhi hota."

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"They don't have general compartment?" asked an individual.

What do you think of the Russian train and its facilities? Let us know in the comments below.