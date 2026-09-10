Spanish Traveller Shares Her Varanasi Experience, Calls The City's Energy "Unique"

The Ganga River has fascinated travellers for centuries. The river holds a special place in India's cultural and religious traditions. Now, a foreign traveller has talked about the river and how it has given Varanasi a “unique” energy. Content creator Andrea Pasper dropped a video in Spanish about how she felt during her Varanasi trip.

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Pasper dropped a montage of clips from her visit to the holy city. One can see visuals of the Ganga Aarti. There are also scenes of people bathing in the river and offering flowers and diyas at the ghats. The river is the spiritual lifeline of the city, providing generations with a way to live. It also drives forward rituals like the aarti by the side of the ghats, as the video shows.

Pasper highlighted how life and death coexist in Varanasi. She showed cremations taking place near the river bank. The traveller also highlighted how people come to Varanasi to seek moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death. The content creator also put a diya in the river. She highlighted how she felt a sense of letting go when she sat by the Ganga.

“The energy you feel in Varanasi courses through your entire body. I have always said: India is not seen with the eyes; it is seen with the soul,” she captioned the video.

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Pasper visited the Taj Mahal a few days later. In her post, she said it was an old dream of hers to tour the landmark. “Twenty years later, I am fulfilling my dream of visiting the Taj Mahal; for many, it is a wonder of the world, but for me... it was the perfect pretext for India to call my soul back home,” her post read.

The clip shows the traveller walking around the complex and touching the walls of the mausoleum.