Chitrakoot Now 6 Hours From Delhi Instead Of 9: New Expressway To Cut Travel Time

A road trip from Delhi to Chitrakoot, which takes around nine hours, may soon come down to six hours, thanks to a new six-lane road allowing vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph. The two cities are about 655 km apart, and travellers currently take the Yamuna Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway to reach the sacred town.

The new 15.17 km Chitrakoot Link Expressway will cost around Rs 1,008.67 crore and is expected to make the journey more convenient.

The town is an important religious destination and is closely linked to the Ramayana. According to the epic, Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana spent a major part of their 14-year exile in Chitrakoot.

The expressway was earlier planned as a four-lane road, but the Uttar Pradesh government has now approved a six-lane road instead. Once ready, vehicles will be allowed to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph.

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All about the Chitrakoot Link Expressway

The Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be 15.172 km long and around 110 metres wide. It will be built as a greenfield and access-controlled road under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

The road will connect Chitrakoot Dham with the existing Bundelkhand Expressway and will also provide a smoother route towards Bharatkoop.

The project will include several structures to help vehicles move smoothly. These will include one major bridge, four minor bridges, one flyover, 17 underpasses and 23 culverts. A toll plaza and toll collection booths will also be built on the expressway.

The expressway is also expected to improve the movement of heavy vehicles travelling towards Satna, Rewa and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The entire cost of the project will be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government. The project cost has increased from around Rs 940 crore to Rs 1,008.67 crore after the road was changed from four lanes to six lanes.

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Other decisions by UP cabinet

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved 23 proposals.

It also approved the Uttar Pradesh Toy Manufacturing Promotion Policy-2025. The policy aims to promote toy manufacturing, bring in investment and create jobs in the state.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to complete the already approved high-tech township.