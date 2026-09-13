Ganeshotsav Rush Triggers 3-km Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Heavy traffic has been reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khalapur toll plaza in Maharashtra's Raigad district, with vehicles queued up for around 2 to 3 km amid the Ganeshotsav rush.

The congestion is affecting passengers travelling towards Konkan. Commuters are exiting the expressway at the Khopoli exit near Khalapur, taking a U-turn and heading towards Pali via the Khopoli-Pen Road and Pali Phata.

From Pali, commuters can travel towards Wakan Phata and join the Mumbai-Goa Highway to continue towards Konkan.

Raigad Police have also suggested an alternative route via Pali-Vile-Nizampur-Raigad Road-Mahad. Another option is the Pali-Vile-Nizampur-Mangaon route to reach Konkan.

The police have advised passengers travelling towards Konkan to use these alternative routes to avoid the congestion near Khalapur.