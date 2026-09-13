Ganeshotsav Rush Triggers 3-km Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Heavy traffic has been reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khalapur toll plaza in Maharashtra's Raigad district, with vehicles queued up for around 2 to 3 km amid the Ganeshotsav rush.
The congestion is affecting passengers travelling towards Konkan. Commuters are exiting the expressway at the Khopoli exit near Khalapur, taking a U-turn and heading towards Pali via the Khopoli-Pen Road and Pali Phata.
From Pali, commuters can travel towards Wakan Phata and join the Mumbai-Goa Highway to continue towards Konkan.
Raigad Police have also suggested an alternative route via Pali-Vile-Nizampur-Raigad Road-Mahad. Another option is the Pali-Vile-Nizampur-Mangaon route to reach Konkan.
The police have advised passengers travelling towards Konkan to use these alternative routes to avoid the congestion near Khalapur.
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