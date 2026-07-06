Landslide Shuts Mumbai-Pune 'Missing' Link Just Weeks After Inauguration

The newly inaugurated Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing' Link, one of Maharashtra's most ambitious infrastructure projects, suffered its first major setback on Monday after a landslide triggered by incessant monsoon rain blocked the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway, forcing authorities to shut the route and divert traffic.

The disruption came barely nine weeks after the Rs 6,695 crore (around Rs 7,000 crore) project was inaugurated on May 1, 2026, triggering sharp criticism from the Opposition over the quality of construction.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), continuous heavy rainfall caused a sudden change in the natural flow of water on the hillside above the Missing Link alignment. This triggered a landslide near the Tunnel-2 exit (entry point area) on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway.

Large quantities of rocks, mud and debris crashed onto the road, damaging a protective slab and part of a retaining wall near the tunnel entrance. Authorities immediately diverted traffic from around 4 a.m. as a precautionary measure while debris removal operations began.

Officials said the main tunnel itself has not suffered any structural damage, but access to the new corridor remains restricted until a detailed safety assessment is completed.

Why Is the Missing Link So Important?

The Missing Link is considered the most technically challenging section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The 13.3-km corridor bypasses the accident-prone Khandala Ghat stretch, reducing the travel distance by nearly 6 km and cutting travel time by 25-30 minutes. It was designed to eliminate one of the biggest traffic bottlenecks between Mumbai and Pune while improving safety and reducing congestion.

Why Is It Called an Engineering Marvel?

The project is regarded as one of India's most complex road engineering achievements because it includes:

One of India's longest road tunnels (around 8.9 km)

Twin modern tunnels equipped with advanced ventilation and safety systems

High viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge across deep valleys

Construction through the ecologically sensitive and geologically difficult Western Ghats

Advanced monitoring and tunnel safety infrastructure

The alignment was specifically designed to avoid steep curves and landslide-prone sections of the old ghat road while allowing vehicles to maintain safer speeds.

Why Did the Project Take So Long?

Although the concept dates back to the mid-1990s, the project faced repeated delays due to:

Complex geological conditions in the Western Ghats

Tunnel excavation challenges

Environmental approvals

Land acquisition issues

Design modifications

COVID-19 disruptions

Construction began in 2019, and after several deadline extensions, the corridor finally opened on May 1, 2026.

What Exactly Happened?

The disruption began in the early hours of Monday (July 6) after continuous heavy rainfall over the Western Ghats triggered a landslide near the entry point of Tunnel-2 on the newly inaugurated Mumbai-Pune Missing Link corridor.

According to officials, the increased water pressure loosened rocks and soil, resulting in a massive slide that sent mud, boulders and debris crashing onto the carriageway leading from Pune towards Mumbai.

The landslide did not hit the tunnel itself. Instead, it damaged infrastructure at the tunnel entrance.

A protective reinforced concrete (RC) slab installed above the tunnel approach to shield motorists from falling rocks collapsed under the impact.

A portion of the retaining/protection wall near the tunnel entrance also gave way.

Teams from MSRDC, the Highway Police, disaster response agencies and contractors rushed to the site with excavators, cranes and earth-moving equipment to clear the debris.

However, rescue and restoration work has been progressing slowly because of inclement weather.

Opposition Attacks Government

The landslide has quickly turned into a political flashpoint.

Opposition leaders questioned how a project worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore could face such disruption during its very first monsoon.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) alleged that the incident reflects poor-quality construction and demanded accountability. Several leaders linked the incident to earlier reports of pothole-like patches appearing on parts of the newly opened corridor after the first rains.

PWD Minister Inspects Site

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale visited the landslide site along with senior MSRDC officials and the police.

After the inspection, the minister said, "Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days caused a sudden change in the natural water flow, triggering the landslide near the entry point of the Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link. The tunnel has not suffered any damage. Only a protective slab near the entry point and a portion of the retaining wall have collapsed."

He added, "Due to heavy rain and dense fog, it is not possible to accurately assess the hilltop conditions at present. Experts will conduct a detailed technical inspection after the weather improves. Debris removal is underway on a war footing, and the road will be reopened only after a joint safety assessment by the Police and MSRDC. Public safety remains our highest priority."

Restoration Work Underway

Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear debris from the roadway. However, continuous rain and poor visibility are slowing operations.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel between Mumbai and Pune until the route is declared safe. Traffic has been diverted while restoration work continues.