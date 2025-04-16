Techie Expresses Frustration Over Colleague's Casual Dressing During Zoom Call, Internet Divided

A US-based tech professional has sparked a discussion online after lamenting a sales team member's casual attire - a hoodie and a baseball hat - during a Zoom call meeting. Taking to LinkedIn, Jason Loomis expressed his frustration over what he considered inappropriate attire during a virtual business meeting. He admitted that he might be evolving into a "'get off my lawn' guy of cybersecurity meetings," and questioned if his discomfort signalled being out of touch with modern workplace norms.

In his post, Mr Loomis recalled a virtual meeting in which the lead of a sales team appeared on screen dressed in a hoodie and a baseball cap. He likened his appearance to someone auditioning for a spot on a fictional "Professional Adults of LinkedIn" calendar. "As I stared at my screen, wondering if I'd accidentally joined a fantasy football draft instead of a security product demo, I caught myself thinking, 'Is this really bothering me? Am I that outdated?'" he questioned.

The techie mused on the idea that perhaps the 2025 definition of "dressing for success" had been replaced with "dress like you're grabbing milk from the corner store". "Maybe my collection of business casual attire is just taking up valuable closet space that could be filled with comfy hoodies," he wrote.

Further, Mr Loomis shared his take on the sales team member's attire. To him, dressing appropriately for a professional meeting is not about ranks or budget, but about respect. "When you've worked hard to get someone's time, showing up looking like you've put in at least minimal effort seems like a reasonable courtesy. Not because of titles or budgets, but because it signals you value the interaction," he wrote.

Mr Loomis said that the call was brief. However, he stated that the attire wasn't the sole reason the meeting was short. "But it certainly set a tone that suggested this might not be a partnership of aligned priorities," he said.

Mr Loomis concluded his post with a question directed at others who, like him, may feel a growing disconnect between traditional professional standards and contemporary workplace culture. "Fellow dinosaurs (or am I alone in this?): Has the professional dress code officially gone kaput, or is there still merit in showing up looking like you didn't just roll out of bed for a business meeting?" he said.

Since being shared, Mr Loomis' post has sparked a discussion online. While some agreed with him, others called him out for being too particular about others' business clothing.

Also Read | Porter Agent's Parcel Drop From "Tower 17 To 19" In Lucknow Housing Society Divides Internet

"I agree with you. It's just a different time and a different generation," wrote one user. "Jason, I whole heartedly agree. As a young account executive, I've always been told 'Dress for the job you want, not the one you have'" commented another.

However, one user wrote, "My friend, you are wearing a polo, which is a t-shirt by business standards. You don't have a suit on. You're a collar away from looking just like him, so maybe pump the brakes?? You'd have been the guy who turned down Zuckerberg because he didn't wear a suit and missed the boat for sure. If you have interest in the product, buy the product, not the building it's housed in."

"Here's a fun story, my oldest son is a freshman in college and from time to time he wears a suit to class for no reason. Stands out like a sore thumb. Dress however you want as long as it makes you confident, comfortable and happy," commented another.