Porter Agent's Parcel Drop From "Tower 17 To 19" In Lucknow Housing Society Divides Internet

A video of a delivery made within an apartment complex in Lucknow has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. In the clip, a Porter service delivery agent shares what he calls one of his "most interesting" assignments - transporting a package from Tower 17 to Tower 19, just a few steps away.

The package, it turns out, contained a copy of the video game FC 25. "Aaiye dikhate hai ek behtareen sa order aaya hai" ("Come, let me show you an excellent order I've received"), the delivery agent says at the start of the video. He later reveals he earned Rs 38 for the delivery.

The video, widely shared on social media, triggered a flurry of reactions. While some users laughed at the situation and referred to it as a reflection of "Lucknow's royal legacy," others criticised the delivery agent for allegedly mocking the customer.

Lucknow ke nawab chale gaye, nawabi chhod gaye 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jAHH2XbSF9 — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) April 13, 2025

One user tagged Porter and wrote, "This is not right. Please train your employees properly. He is getting paid and at the same time mocking the customer. Don't you teach basic ethics?"

Reacting to the video, Porter said, "We are investigating this at our end and thank you for highlighting this matter."

A user commented, "Nawab."

Another user wrote, "Actually now a days people are becoming lazy day by day because of this services Porter, Rapido, Swiggy, Ola, Etc. No one going outside to buy essential item or food."

The third user wrote, "Watchman of the society watching this video and thinking - "Yeh delivery toh mai 10 rupaiye mein kar deta!"

The fourth user asked, "There's a platform which provides the service, you pay for it. The reason doesn't matter. Someone is paying, someone is getting paid. Kiya dikkat hai (What's the harm)?"

The fifth user commented, "Maybe it's a young mother who can't leave her kids, or an old person who has mobility issues."

