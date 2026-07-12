"Now They Pay": US Strikes Iran Over Hormuz Closure, Tehran Responds

The US early Sunday launched a new round of strikes on Iran after Tehran declared that it's closing the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most vital energy conduit - "until further notice."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced the closure of the strait after firing on a vessel it said was taking an "unauthorised route". It said multiple vessels “disregarded our warnings and instructions to correct their course and proceed along the approved route.”

One of them “was struck by a warning shot and brought to a stop," it said.

"Following this incident... the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region and no vessels will be allowed to pass through," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

It warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a "severe response."

Shortly after the announcement, the US launched its third round of strikes on Iran this week, saying Tehran "blatantly attacked" a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the strait.

A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement posted on X.

The strikes began at 7:15 pm (2315 GMT) Saturday in Washington and were taking place at the direction of President Donald Trump, CENTCOM said.

"Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed. In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait," it said.

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth said that "Iran made a poor choice".

"Now they pay," he said on X while responding to CENTCOM's post on X.

Iran's state-run media reported explosions at multiple areas along the country's southern coasts, including the energy and petrochemical hubs of Bushehr and Asalouyeh. Blasts were also reported at the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar-e Dayyer, and the Sirik area near the Strait of Hormuz.

Missile Alerts In UAE, Qatar, Bahrain

The United Arab Emirates defence ministry said that air defences were engaging missile and drone threats, while neighbouring Bahrain also sounded air raid sirens.

The UAE defence ministry said sounds heard across the country "are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's".

Bahrain's interior ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Blasts were also heard in nearby Qatar, followed by a missile alert. It was not immediately clear what caused them.

Iran has repeatedly attacked its Gulf neighbours that are home to US military assets since the war broke out on February 28.

The Hormuz Hurdle

The latest strikes threatened an already fragile interim agreement aimed at ending the Middle East war, which broke out with massive US-Israeli strikes that killed former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed a 14-point deal to end the war on June 17. The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Trump, however, on July 8 said the deal was "over."

A key roadblock to a final agreement is the future of Hormuz, which Iran closed to commercial shipping during the war. The waterway is a key conduit for oil and gas exports out of the energy-rich Gulf.

Tehran insists on controlling the passage of ships and has announced plans to charge fees, saying there will be no return to the free navigation of the pre-war era.