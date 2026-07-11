Iran's Big "Reciprocal Action" Warning To US As Trump Says "Deal Over"

Iran has warned the US of a "reciprocal action" if it breaches any commitments, days after US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Tehran is "over". LIVE UPDATES

"Any US breach of commitments will be met with 'reciprocal action," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said, as quoted by state TV.

The ministry also denied Trump's claims that Tehran had requested the US to continue the talks. "We did not request negotiations with the US, but we accepted the Qatari mediators' trip to Iran," it said.

'War won't end with Iran's surrender'

Days after hostilities between the decades-old foes resumed with tit-for-tat attacks, Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, asserted that the war with the US would not end with Tehran's surrender.

"Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone must know that this confrontation will never end with Iran's surrender. Whenever the Americans betray the understanding (agreement), we are fully prepared to defend ourselves; we will stand firmly against them and secure the rights of the Iranian people," he said.

The Iranian leader also said that during negotiations with the US, he made it clear to US Vice President JD Vance that Iran has "no trust in them".

"From my point of view, those who can negotiate with America are those who are prepared for war," he added.

Ali Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, also echoed Ghalibaf's remarks, saying that the talks with the US are "not peace negotiations".

"If you see that the Islamic Republic talks about negotiations, it is not about peace negotiations. Can we make peace with criminal America? Our identity is 'non-compromise with arrogance'. Negotiation means war, and war has different forms. Anyone who wants to negotiate in order to reach peace with America is a traitor. Anyone who sends a message of friendship to America, their mouth is impure and unclean," he said.

US-Iran resumed tensions

Since the Iran-US deal was signed last month, the sides have exchanged fire in the Middle East, putting the truce into a fragile state. The exchanges of fire eased during the former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei's, week-long funeral. However, a day after the funeral, explosions were heard in Iran, with the US denying its involvement.

Trump, on the other hand, agreed to further negotiations with Iran.

A delegation from mediator Qatar arrived in Iran on Friday for talks, local media reported.