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'In Full Agreement With Trump On Iran Not Having Nuclear Weapon': Netanyahu

Netanyahu's comments came a day after Trump touted an imminent deal with Tehran.

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'In Full Agreement With Trump On Iran Not Having Nuclear Weapon': Netanyahu
Netanyahu said Iran will not have nuclear weapons.
  • Israeli PM Netanyahu said Iran will not have nuclear weapons under his leadership
  • Netanyahu stated full agreement with US President Trump on preventing Iran's nuclear arms
  • Trump recently suggested an imminent deal with Tehran regarding its nuclear program
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he and US President Donald Trump were in "full agreement" to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a day after Trump touted an imminent deal with Tehran.

"As long as I am prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue," Netanyahu said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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