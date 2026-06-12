'In Full Agreement With Trump On Iran Not Having Nuclear Weapon': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he and US President Donald Trump were in "full agreement" to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a day after Trump touted an imminent deal with Tehran.

"As long as I am prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue," Netanyahu said in a statement.

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