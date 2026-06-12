'In Full Agreement With Trump On Iran Not Having Nuclear Weapon': Netanyahu

- Israeli PM Netanyahu said Iran will not have nuclear weapons under his leadership
- Netanyahu stated full agreement with US President Trump on preventing Iran's nuclear arms
- Trump recently suggested an imminent deal with Tehran regarding its nuclear program
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he and US President Donald Trump were in "full agreement" to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a day after Trump touted an imminent deal with Tehran.
כל עוד אני ראש ממשלת ישראל - לאיראן לא יהיה נשק גרעיני.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 12, 2026
יש ביני לבין הנשיא טראמפ הסכמה מלאה בנושא.
כבר למעלה מ-30 שנה אני בחזית המאבק הבינלאומי נגד תכנית הגרעין של איראן.
אלמלא המאבק הזה לאיראן היו מזמן פצצות אטום להשמדת ישראל.
איראן פועלת להשמיד את מדינת היהודים, ואני…
"As long as I am prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue," Netanyahu said in a statement.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world