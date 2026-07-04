Trump And Netanyahu Hold Phone Call, Agree To Meet "Soon"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump spoke on Friday and agreed to meet "soon" in the United States, the premier's office said.

The conversation comes after the United States and Israel fought alongside each other in their military campaign against Iran, and also follows reports of tensions between the two leaders over efforts to end the war.

"The Prime Minister said in their conversation that the US is a guarantor of global freedom, and Israel greatly appreciates the close ties between nations," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the US," it added.

During the conversation, Netanyahu also congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence, the statement said.

Washington is Israel's closest ally, but Trump has been publicly critical of Netanyahu in recent weeks after Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon threatened peace talks with Iran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)