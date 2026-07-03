40 Times More Steel Than Eiffel Tower: PM To Launch Mega Refinery Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pachpadra in Rajasthan on July 4 to inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) refinery, a project expected to significantly boost India's energy security while creating new economic opportunities in the region.

The refinery is India's first grassroots integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex with an annual production capacity of 9 million metric tonnes. Of this, 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil will be sourced from Rajasthan's Mangala oil fields, while the remaining 7.5 million tonnes will be imported. The refinery will also produce petroleum products such as bitumen, naphtha and several petrochemicals.

The project is expected to reduce India's dependence on imported refined petroleum products while strengthening its export potential. A 487-km pipeline directly connects the refinery to Mundra Port, enabling crude oil imported from Russia and Gulf countries to be processed at the facility. The refinery is also expected to generate around Rs 5,000 crore in annual revenue for the Rajasthan government while creating employment and boosting the local economy.

Built With 40 Times More Steel Than The Eiffel Tower

Apart from its strategic importance, the refinery is also an engineering milestone. Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of steel have been used in its construction-about 40 times the amount used to build the Eiffel Tower. It also required nearly five times more concrete than the Burj Khalifa.

The refinery has around 28,000 kilometres of cabling, enough to wrap around the Earth nearly two times.

Why The Timing Is Significant

The refinery begins operations at a time when refining capacity is shrinking in several parts of the world.

Several refineries in Europe are expected to shut down by 2030. According to a Wood Mackenzie report, as many as 101 refineries worldwide-around 21% of the current global refining capacity-could close by 2035.

China's Shandong province has also witnessed refinery closures, with four plants having a combined annual capacity of nearly 18 million tonnes shutting down in January 2025.

Against this backdrop, the Pachpadra refinery is expected to strengthen India's position in the global refining sector and improve the country's ability to cater to international demand.

One Of The World's Most Advanced Refineries

The Pachpadra refinery has a Nelson Complexity Index of 17, significantly higher than the global average of 8 to 10. The index measures a refinery's ability to convert crude oil into high-value petroleum products, with higher scores indicating greater sophistication.

The refinery also has a petrochemical intensity index of 26%.

It will produce BS-VI compliant transport fuels along with petrochemical products such as polypropylene, polyethylene, benzene and butadiene, making it one of India's most advanced integrated refining and petrochemical facilities.