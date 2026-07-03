'Nation First, Keep Yatra Clean': PM Modi's Letter To Amarnath Pilgrims

Ahead of this year's Amarnath Yatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a special letter to devotees, describing the annual pilgrimage as "a great blessing" and calling upon pilgrims to transform their spiritual journey into a collective commitment towards cleanliness, safety, local livelihoods, environmental conservation, and nation-building.

In the two-page message titled "A Letter from the Hon'ble Prime Minister to the Pilgrims", PM Modi greeted devotees with "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Baba Barfani", saying the sacred pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir represents India's enduring spiritual and cultural traditions.

"Participating in the sacred Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir is, in itself, a great blessing," the Prime Minister wrote, adding that every year devotees from across the country eagerly await the opportunity to undertake the pilgrimage.

Calling the Yatra an "enduring chapter in India's spiritual tradition", PM Modi said it reflects the country's unity in diversity as devotees from different regions, languages, and traditions come together with a shared devotion to Lord Shiva.

"People from different states, speaking different languages and following diverse traditions, complete this journey united by their devotion to Mahadev," he wrote.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role played by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies in ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

"For several decades, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the Jammu & Kashmir administration have managed this pilgrimage with great efficiency and dedication," PM Modi said. He further praised the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, ITBP, BSF, NDRF, healthcare workers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative officials, and volunteers for their service to pilgrims.

"This year as well, thousands of personnel are discharging this responsibility with commitment," he noted.

Highlighting the role of local communities, PM Modi said the pilgrimage also showcases the hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He particularly mentioned pony operators, porters, and palanquin bearers who assist devotees on the challenging mountain route, describing their contribution as an expression of India's age-old tradition of selfless service.

The centrepiece of the Prime Minister's message is an appeal to devotees to adopt five pledges during the pilgrimage.

The first pledge focuses on cleanliness, urging pilgrims to maintain hygiene and help keep the entire Yatra route clean.

The second asks devotees to strictly follow all administrative instructions, traffic regulations, and safety advisories, while exercising extra caution due to rain, slippery terrain, and cold weather.

In the third pledge, PM Modi linked the pilgrimage with the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, encouraging pilgrims to spend at least 10 per cent of their travel expenditure on purchasing locally made products to support the livelihoods of families and young people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Inspired by the spirit of 'Vocal for Local,' we will spend at least 10 per cent of our travel expenses on purchasing local products. This will strengthen the livelihoods of families and youth in Jammu & Kashmir," the letter stated.

The fourth pledge encourages pilgrims to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by gifting a sapling to a sibling on Raksha Bandhan, which coincides with the conclusion of this year's Yatra.

The fifth and final pledge broadens the message beyond the pilgrimage itself.

"With the spirit of 'Nation First,' we will honestly perform our duties throughout the year and actively contribute to building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi wrote.

Expressing confidence that the pilgrimage would become "a grand celebration of faith in Sanatan Dharma, India's cultural unity and the tradition of selfless service," the Prime Minister prayed for the safety and well-being of all devotees.

"I pray that Baba Amarnath's infinite blessings remain with all of us. May your pilgrimage be safe, auspicious, and may it fill your lives with renewed energy, awareness, and spiritual strength," he said.

Concluding his message, PM Modi expressed hope that Baba Barfani would inspire every devotee to become "more dedicated to our duties" so that together the nation could fulfil its resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimages, attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees every year to the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir. This year's pilgrimage is being conducted under extensive security arrangements, with authorities deploying thousands of security personnel and implementing elaborate logistical measures to ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims.