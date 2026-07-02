Why PM Modi Called Japan PM Sanae Takaichi His "Younger Sister"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, who is in India, Thursday held wide-ranging talks, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Welcoming PM Takaichi on her visit to India for the India-Japan Annual Summit, PM Modi called the Japanese leader his "younger sister".

PM Modi made the remark first during their joint press statement and later reiterated it when they spoke at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum.

Why PM Modi Called Japanses PM His "Younger Sister"

PM Modi's mention of Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi as his "younger sister" was in reference to a personal conversation between the two leaders and reflected the special bond they share.

According to sources familiar with the bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, the remark came in reference to a conversation between the two leaders.

Sources said during Thursday's discussion, PM Takaichi mentioned that she had always considered former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe her "elder brother" since she was younger than him. She added that she now considers PM Modi an elder brother as well.

Responding warmly, PM Modi referred to PM Takaichi as his "younger sister", a gesture that underscored the personal rapport between the two leaders.

The remark also echoed an earlier interaction between them. Referring to their previoys meeting during the joint press conference, PM Takaichi saud, "Just now you called me your beautiful little sister, but during our last meeting, we had agreed to carry forward our relationship as brother and sister."

The exchange reflects the cordial relationship between India and Japan, which was evident through the summit focused on enhancing cooperation between the two nations.