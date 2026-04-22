CBSE 12th Result 2026 Soon: These Regions Recorded Over 90% Pass Rate Last Year

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be announced next week, though the board has not confirmed an official date yet. Over 18 lakh students are awaiting their scorecards. Once declared, the results will be available on the official websites and DigiLocker.

The Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, following which the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.

Last year, 10 regions recorded a pass rate of over 90 per cent. Six regions reported pass percentages between 80 per cent and 90 per cent, while Prayagraj recorded a pass rate of 79.53 per cent.

Region-wise pass percentage in 2025

Vijayawada topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.60 per cent, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32 per cent, reflecting strong regional performance trends.

Vijayawada - 99.60%

Trivandrum - 99.32%

Chennai - 97.39%

Bengaluru - 95.95%

Delhi West - 95.37%

Delhi East - 95.06%

Chandigarh - 91.61%

Panchkula - 91.17%

Pune - 90.93%

Ajmer - 90.40%

Bhubaneswar - 83.64%

Guwahati - 83.62%

Dehradun - 83.45%

Patna - 82.86%

Bhopal - 82.46%

Noida - 81.29%

Prayagraj - 79.53%

Where To check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

In addition, results will be available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smooth access during peak traffic.

Steps To Download Results

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

Over the past three years, results have been declared on May 12 or May 13, indicating a mid-May trend that could shift earlier this year.



As the evaluation process nears completion, students are advised to regularly check the official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app for updates. They should also keep their admit cards ready to ensure quick access once the results are announced.