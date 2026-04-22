IRS Officer's Daughter Found Murdered In Delhi Home, Servant Main Suspect

A woman, daughter of a senior bureaucrat, was found murdered at her home in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect the involvement of a 19-year-old domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. He is on the run, the police said.

According to police, the victim, daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances, following which the police were alerted.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled using a mobile phone charger cable, sources said.

The victim, 22, was alone at home at the time of the incident.

