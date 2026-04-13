Army Officer, Son Assaulted In Delhi Over Public Drinking Row

A serving Army Brigadier and his adult son were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in South Delhi's Vasant Enclave late Friday night. The confrontation began around 10 pm when the officer objected to two men drinking inside a car parked in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, an argument erupted after the Brigadier stopped the men from drinking in a public place.

The situation escalated when the two men called for reinforcements. Shortly after, 7-8 men arrived in multiple vehicles and launched an attack. The Brigadier's son sustained serious injuries in the assault, while the officer himself was manhandled and pushed while attempting to intervene.

Witnesses allege that although a police van arrived during the incident, the officers on-site remained bystanders and failed to intervene.

The victims' family claimed that the Vasant Vihar police station initially refused to register their FIR when they attempted to report the crime.

"The authorities in the Indian Army have taken serious cognizance of the case. A Military Police team has been directed to assist the officer. The Delhi Police has been approached for an expeditious investigation and to take action on priority," the Army said in a statement.