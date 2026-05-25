Indian Army Veteran Left Impressed By Chicago's Scenic Cycling Lanes: "Excellent Facilities"

A prominent Indian Army veteran has sparked a online conversation after posting a video praising Chicago's safe cycling infrastructure and active lifestyle culture. While taking his very first bicycle ride along the Lake Michigan shoreline, Major General (Retd) Yashpal Singh Mor recorded a clip admiring how the city manages its urban spaces. He highlighted the seamless integration of designated running tracks, cycling lanes, and open-air gyms right alongside active vehicular highways.

The video captured scenic views of the lakefront along with separate cycling lanes, running tracks and outdoor fitness areas. Mor appeared particularly impressed by how the city had created clearly divided spaces for different activities while ensuring safety even near busy highways. While cycling through the route, he pointed out how people continued running, exercising and cycling despite it being the middle of the afternoon. He also highlighted the presence of open gyms and expansive public spaces integrated into the city's landscape.

"Nations don't become great just like that until there is space for fitness and running... Look at this view from my bicycle. Isn't it so safe? It's so safe even though a highway is passing right next to it," he said in the video.

Mor praised the planning behind the infrastructure, noting that the cycling tracks and pedestrian paths remained fully separated from fast-moving traffic, making the experience feel secure and comfortable. He also showcased his new bicycle in the video and hinted that he planned to continue exploring the city through cycling.

In the caption, he wrote, "What a wonderful start to cycling in Chicago. Excellent facilities for running and cycling. Why do they want to make America Grand Again? It's already a great country! The Michigan Lake shoreline is one of the most picturesque cycling tracks in the world. Traveling is indeed the biggest investment in life."

Watch the video here:

The video quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom compared Chicago's organised infrastructure with the challenges faced in several Indian cities, including unsafe roads, lack of dedicated cycling lanes and limited pedestrian-friendly spaces.