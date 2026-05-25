Mumbai Celebrates UNESCO Creative City Of Film Status

Mumbai is synonymous with the Hindi film industry and to further build on the city's identity of being home to the Indian film industry with the recognition from the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), the BMC, Mumbai's civic body, is showcasing a special event titled "Celebrating Mumbai - A UNESCO Creative City of Film", a special public programme celebrating Mumbai's enduring legacy as the film capital of India and its recognition as the country's only UNESCO City of Film, at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai.

As part of the special programme, there is also an ongoing exhibition titled "Lens and Legacy: Cinema in Focus" with posters featuring Hindi and Marathi films by noted film historian and archivist SMM Ausaja at NGMA Mumbai. The initiative brings together cinema lovers, filmmakers, artists, animators, educators, and cultural practitioners through screenings, conversations, workshops, and performances across multiple days of programming. The initiative also features the Marathi Chalchitrapat happening on 26th, 30th and 31st May 2026, a dedicated celebration of Marathi cinema and storytelling.

The event was inaugurated by Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, Consul General of Belarus Aliaksandr Matsukou and Alesia Matsukova, Corporators Harshita Narvekar, Gauravi Shivalkar, Reeta Makwana, Shashi Bala, Chief Business Development, BMC and actor Shriya Pilgaonkar.

"Mumbai's identity has always been shaped by its openness and creativity. It is a city that allows people to dream beyond boundaries and offers opportunities to fulfil those dreams. Through cinema, generations of artists, musicians, filmmakers, technicians and storytellers have found not only a platform for expression but also meaningful livelihoods. This spirit of inclusion is what makes Mumbai truly special," Ritu Tawde said.

A key highlight of the inaugural discussion was the BMC Conclave on "Mumbai - A UNESCO Creative City of Film", focused on shooting in Mumbai, bringing together filmmaker Rohan Sippy, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, filmmaker and photographer Sooni Taraporevala, and Abhay Sinha, President IMMPA to discuss Mumbai's role in inspiring filmmakers and shaping cinematic storytelling.

Speaking during the session, filmmaker and producer Rohan Sippy said, "If Dadasaheb Phalke was alive, he would probably be using a smartphone, a cutting-edge gadget that allows creators to imagine, shoot, edit and distribute stories from one place." The comments came after the screening of a film on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.

"He was someone who pushed boundaries over a century ago, and one can only imagine the kind of magic he would create with today's tools. What's exciting is that access to filmmaking and storytelling is more democratic than ever before. The challenge now is not access to technology but how creatively we use it to push the medium forward and keep storytelling alive," Sippy added.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "I am honoured to be part of the inaugural ceremony celebrating Mumbai as a UNESCO Creative City of Film at NGMA this year, alongside the Hon'ble Mayor. Coming from a family with such a rich legacy in Indian and Marathi cinema, this moment felt especially meaningful. It was wonderful to be part of a conversation on what makes Mumbai such an inspiring creative space and how we can collectively contribute to shaping its future. A beautiful reminder of the stories, legacy and spirit that continue to define Mumbai's cinematic identity."

"This exhibition is a celebration of Mumbai's recognition as a UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and a reflection of the city's extraordinary cinematic legacy and its contribution to culture, storytelling and urban identity," Shashi Bala, Chief Business Development, BMC, added.