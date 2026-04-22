"Good News" On Talks With Iran Could Come By Friday: Trump

US President Donald Trump said that "good news" regarding a second round of peace talks with Iran may come as soon as Friday. The New York Post reported on Wednesday that peace talks could resume within the next "36 to 72" hours.

"It's possible! President DJT," Trump told The Post.

Trump's comments to the publication come after he extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks, as Tehran's deadline to end the pause came and went without incident.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump wrote on social media.

"I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted," he added.