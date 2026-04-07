Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner's Throat With Sickle In Delhi: Cops

Police arrested a caretaker in Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly slitting the throat of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner here with a sickle.

The official said police identified the accused as Khemchand (65), a resident of Hirapur Khurd district in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The Sohna Police crime unit took action after registering an FIR against the accused at the Sohna police station.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that farmhouse owner Rahul Kumar would occasionally assault him. Due to this grudge, on the night of April 5, he repeatedly attacked Rahul on the neck with a sickle. After the murder, he fled to Delhi," said a senior police officer.

The victim, a resident of Ghata village, had been running the farmhouse near Harchandpur village in the Sohna area for about 20 years.

Police said the accused left 1.5 years ago following an argument, had been returning occasionally to work, and had come back about two months ago.

Family members said Rahul had gone to the farmhouse on Sunday but never returned.

When the family arrived on Monday night, they found Rahul's body in a pool of blood. Initially, the family suspected the caretaker, who was missing, police said.

"The accused has confessed to the crime, and we are questioning him," said the spokesperson for Gurugram police.

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