CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Likely By April End: List Of Official Websites, Apps To Check

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date: After the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 results, attention has now shifted to the Class 12 board examination results, with over 18 lakh students eagerly awaiting their outcomes. According to media reports, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be announced by the end of April, possibly around April 30.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially confirmed the exact date of result declaration. Past trends show results are usually announced in May. However, the ongoing evaluation process is reportedly on a fast track this year, increasing the possibility of an earlier announcement, most likely in the last week of April.

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

Academic Year Result Date

2025 May 13

2024 May 13

2023 May 12

CBSE Board Results: Previous Years' Pass Percentages

Year Class 10 Class 12

2024 93.60% 87.98%

2023 93.12% 87.33%

2022 94.40% 92.71%

2021 99.04% 99.37%

2020 91.46% 88.78%

Examination Timeline And Student Participation

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Since the completion of the exams, the board has been actively engaged in the evaluation and result compilation process.

This year, approximately 18.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, including around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Once Declared

Once released, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

In addition to the official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). These alternative platforms are aimed at ensuring smooth and quick access to marksheets, especially during high website traffic.

Steps To Download Results Online

Visit the official CBSE result website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

As the evaluation process nears completion, students are advised to regularly check the official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app for the latest updates. They should also keep their admit cards handy to ensure quick access once the results are announced.

The Class 12 results play a significant role in a student's academic journey, shaping career pathways and future higher education choices.