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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out Today? Check Students Reaction Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected today, May 13. Students flood X with memes and reactions as anticipation over CBSE class 12th result date and time.

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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out Today? Check Students Reaction Here
CBSE Result 2026 buzz grows online as students share funny memes and emotional reactions.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13, but the board has not given any official confirmation yet about the result date and time. Students have been eagerly waiting for the results for the past few days. The excitement increased after CBSE shared a DigiLocker post on May 11 saying "Coming Soon" and asked students to activate their accounts before the results are declared. Later, on Tuesday, CBSE posted about International Nurses Day 2026 on X. However, students used the comment section to ask about the Class 12 results. Many students shared funny memes, emotional reactions, and comments requesting CBSE to announce the results soon.

Students React to CBSE's Post Amid Result Wait

On May 12, CBSE posted a creative message on X to mark International Nurses Day 2026 with the caption celebrating healthcare workers and their contribution to society. However, students waiting for the Class 12 board results shifted the focus entirely toward the expected result announcement.

One user commented:

Another student wrote:

A different user humorously posted:

Several memes featuring popular reaction GIFs and emotional dialogues also started trending as students continued refreshing the official websites for updates.

DigiLocker Post Also Sparks Result Speculation

Another CBSE-related post circulating online mentioned that the "CBSE Class XII Results 2026" are "Coming Soon" and advised students without APAAR ID to create their DigiLocker accounts before the result declaration. The post instructed students to:

  • Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
  • Click on "Get Started"
  • Enter details and school-provided access code
  • Verify mobile number through OTP
  • Activate the account successfully

The line "Don't wait till result day!" further increased speculation among students that the results may be announced shortly.

CBSE Result 2026 Expected Soon

Although CBSE has not officially announced the date and time yet, reports suggest the Class 12 results are likely to be declared today. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and DigiLocker.

Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, and admit card ID ready to avoid last-minute hassle while checking the results online

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