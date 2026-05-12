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May 13 Repeat? Is CBSE Sticking To Its Last Two Years' Result Announcement Date

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Over the last two years, CBSE Class 12 board exam results have consistently trended towards May 13.

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May 13 Repeat? Is CBSE Sticking To Its Last Two Years' Result Announcement Date
CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: With anticipation very high among the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students regarding the 12th board results, the emotions are all over the place with every passing day. Students have expressed their anger, frustration, and exhaustion on the DigiLocker's 'Coming Soon' post on its official X handle. In the last two academic years, CBSE has consistently announced the Class 12 results on May 13.

While the CBSE 12th results are expected by this week, it is likely that the board will stick to its May 13 ritual. The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

CBSE's Result Announcement Dates Over Five Years

The result announcement pattern followed by the board for Class 12 results is as follows: 

Result Cycle YearResult Announcement Date
2025May 13
2024May 13
2023May 12
2022July 22
2021Juy 30


Over the last two years, CBSE Class 12 board exam results have consistently trended towards May 13, with announcements on May 13 in 2024 and 2025. 

Don't Panic, Be Prepared

Students are advised not to stress about the result announcement, instead, they can plan in advance and be prepared. 

Keep official websites in check: Students must rely only on official channels for their CBSE Class 12 marksheets. Note down the official result portal: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

Login details required: It is advisable to note down the login credentials required to access scorecards. Keep the following details ready: roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID.

What to expect on your scorecard: The CBSE Class 12 marksheets will inform candidates about the total marks obtained in each subject, marks in theory papers, marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments, additional subject details, positional grade (subject-wise), qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate. 

Also check: CBSE Goes Mobile And Digital: Here's All You Need To Know

A total of 18,59,551 students appeared for the senior secondary examinations this year. Last year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

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