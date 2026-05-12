CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Timing And 3 Ways To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 shortly today, May 12, as per reports and recent updates visible on DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. Although the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact time, students are eagerly awaiting the release of their scorecards. DigiLocker and UMANG are expected to remain key platforms for accessing results quickly while avoiding heavy traffic on the official websites.

What Time Will CBSE Declare Class 12 Results?

Based on previous years' trends, CBSE generally releases board exam results between 12 pm and 4 pm, a pattern that may continue this year as well. Along with the marksheet-cum-certificate, students will also receive migration certificates and skill certificates, wherever applicable.

How And Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

Students will be able to access their results online using their roll number and date of birth once the scorecards are activated, likely around 4 pm, through the following official platforms:

How To Download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet Via DigiLocker?

Students whose APAAR IDs are linked with CBSE can directly access their digital marksheets under the "Issued Documents" section on DigiLocker after the results are announced.

Visit DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in.

Click on "Go To Result" and select "CBSE XIIth Result 2026".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Students without APAAR-linked accounts can also register using their school code, roll number, and 6-digit access code.

Direct Link To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result Via UMANG App?

Open the UMANG app or website umang.gov.in.

Click on "CBSE Class XII Results 2026".

Enter required credentials such as roll number and application details.

View and download the result.

Direct Link To Download CBSE 12th Result Via UMANG

How To Download CBSE Class 12 Result From Official Website?

Visit the official CBSE results website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026".

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

The marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future use.

Direct Link To Download CBSE 12th Result Via Official Website