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CBSE Class 12 Result Day 2026: 8 Ways Parents Can Support Their Children

Parents should stay calm on CBSE Class 12 result day to help reduce student stress and create a supportive environment.

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CBSE Class 12 Result Day 2026: 8 Ways Parents Can Support Their Children
How Parents Can Support Students During CBSE Class 12 Results
  • Parents should remain calm to help students feel less stressed on result day
  • Avoid comparing marks with others to protect the child's confidence
  • Praise the child's effort and dedication regardless of the result
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As lakhs of students wait for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, parents have an important role to play on result day. For many students, marks are connected with emotions, expectations and future plans. A peaceful and supportive atmosphere at home can help children feel confident and stress-free.

Here are 8 simple tips for parents to manage result day wisely:

1. Stay calm yourself

Children often copy the emotions of their parents. If parents remain relaxed, students also feel less stressed.

2. Do not compare marks

Every child is different. Comparing results with relatives, friends, or neighbours can hurt confidence badly.

3. Appreciate hard work

Marks are important, but effort matters too. Praise your child for dedication and honesty during exams.

4. Avoid negative comments

Harsh words or anger can increase anxiety. Speak gently, even if the result is not as expected.

5. Listen to your child

Some students may feel disappointed or emotional. Parents should listen patiently instead of giving immediate lectures.

6. Focus on future options

One result does not decide an entire career. Discuss courses, colleges, and alternative opportunities positively.

7. Celebrate without pressure

If the result is good, celebrate in a simple and balanced way. Avoid creating pressure for even higher expectations in future.

8. Watch mental health carefully

Result stress can affect emotional health. Parents should notice signs of sadness, fear, or isolation and offer support when needed.

Result day can be emotional for both parents and students. A caring and understanding response from family members can help students handle success or disappointment with confidence and positivity.

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