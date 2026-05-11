CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: Result Expected Today or Tomorrow, What We Know So Far

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 anytime soon. Reports suggest that the results may be declared either today or tomorrow. However, CBSE has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result announcement. Over 16 lakh students are awaiting their results.

Once released, students will be able to check their marks online through the official CBSE websites and digital platforms using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: Past Year Trends

Over the past few years, CBSE has usually declared Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results during the second week of May. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, while in 2023 they were released on May 12. Based on these trends, students are expecting the CBSE 12th Result 2026 to be announced today or tomorrow.

Websites to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online?

Visit the CBSE official website, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit all the required details and click submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard for future reference

This year, the board had already declared the CBSE Class 10 results in April, while the Class 12 results are still awaited. Officials have earlier indicated that the Class 12 results are expected by the third week of May, increasing the possibility of an announcement in the coming days.